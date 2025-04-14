Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool had to battle to a 2-1 victory over West Ham United at Anfield.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graham Potter told of his pride after West Ham’s performance despite failing to a last-gasp loss against Liverpool.

The Reds had to battle to a 2-1 win at Anfield as they took another step closer to being crowned Premier League champions. It appeared it might be a straightforward triumph for Arne Slot’s side as they largely dominated the first half, with Luis Diaz opening the scoring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But as the game wore on, West Ham started to flex their muscle. Home goalkeeper Alisson Becker made two fine saves before Liverpool conceded a calamitous equaliser. A defensive mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson led to the latter netting an own goal with four minutes remaining.

The Reds were in no mood to drop points and prolong their wait to win the top-flight title, though. With a minute of normal time remaining, Van Dijk marched up for a corner and headed Slot’s men back in front - and within two more triumphs of adding a 20th championship to the trophy cabinet.

Graham Potter’s verdict

While the Hammers stay 16th in the table, Potter believes it was his team’s best performance since succeeding Julen Lopetegui in January. The London Stadium boss said at his post-match press conference: “The performance of a team was really positive, probably the best since we have been here.

“The balance between defence and attack was good against a top team in, from the start, an emotional environment, which is understandable. Liverpool started really well - intensity, pushed us back, made it difficult but credit to our players. We showed resilience which hasn’t always been there but we did and grew into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Second half I thought it was a strong performance. The crowd here, they are very knowledgeable, they know when Liverpool are in a game and the way they celebrated the second was an indication of that because we played well.”

Kilman verdict

West Ham defender Max Kilman also took the positives from the display - and claimed that not many sides create as many chances as Anfield. He told the club’s website: “It’s a really tough one to take,. There aren't many times you go to Anfield and create chances like we did, and for most of the second half we were probably on top of them and probably could have won the game in the end.

“It’s a really tough one to take, but we can take a lot of encouragement and lots of positives, and we just need to keep pushing on It was tough, but after the equaliser, we should have defended a bit better and tried to counter that last chance that they scored from. However, there are lots of positives to take and we’ve got a big game coming up on Saturday [against Southampton].

“They [Liverpool] are top of the league, and obviously it’s one of the hardest places to play, but we defended really well, stayed in the game, and our message at half-time was to really push in the second half, which we did, and we created lots of good chances, so it’s unfortunate we didn't take anything from the game.”