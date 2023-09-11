Register
‘Great honour’ - What Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said about now vacant Germany managerial role over summer

Jurgen Klopp has been touted as a potential replacement for Hansi Flick with the German international role left vacant.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:00 BST
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp labelled the chance to manage the German national side as a 'great honour' when asked whether he would consider international management over the summer.

Germany sacked manager Hansi Flick following a 4-1 defeat to Japan in Wolfsburg on Saturday just nine months before the nation hosts Euro 2024. The side had crashed out of the 2022 World Cup early and three consecutive friendly defeats proved the final straw for Flick.

The former Bayern Munich boss became the first ever German manager to be sacked and now the international side must recruit quickly before Euro 2024. Fellow former Bayern man Julian Nagelsmann has been linked with the post, as too has Ex-Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner. Klopp is also being touted as another possibility.

When asked about a future in international management over the summer, Klopp showed a clear interest in the opportunity but did reassure Liverpool supporters that his heart remained at Anfield for now.

He said: "The job of national coach is and would be a great honour - there's no question about that. The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty.

"I can't just leave Liverpool now and say I'll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn't work and the request isn't even there. If I'm supposed to do that at some point, then I have to be available and I'm not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club.

Jurgen Klopp reassured Liverpool fans he wouldn’t be leaving soon (Image: Getty Images)Jurgen Klopp reassured Liverpool fans he wouldn’t be leaving soon (Image: Getty Images)
"Basically, it's an interesting job. But I don't know yet whether I'll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open."

Klopp put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension at Anfield last summer, taking his deal at the club all the way to 2026.

Germany face France in an international friendly on Tuesday evening. Rudi Voller, who managed the team from 2000 to 2004, will take temporary charge for the clash.

