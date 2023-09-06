Watch more videos on Shots!

Despite the shock twists and turns that threw themselves Liverpool’s way, the club has enjoyed a fruitful transfer window. The Reds forked out more than £145 million on new signings this summer but they also made some cash back through player sales.

While four senior players left following the expiration of their contracts, Liverpool were able to make back a good chunk of their spending money after the transfers of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, who both swapped out Anfield for Saudi Arabia.

The Merseyside club have also been given an unexpected but welcome financial boost as they are set to pocket some extra cash following the sale of a former player. Kamil Grabara, who left Liverpool in 2021 to join Copenhagen, is now ready for his next challenge. While the transfer window has closed, Wolfsburg are already a step ahead and have agreed to sign the goalkeeper and bring him in next summer.

According to Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, the Bundesliga outfit will pay €13.5 million (£11.5m) for Grabara, and due to a sell-on clause in his contract, Liverpool will pocket 20 percent of the final sale amount. This will see the Reds earn about £2.3 million once the deal goes through, which could even be as early as January.

Jörg Schmadtke, Liverpool’s sporting director who also worked in the same role for Wolfsburg, is a fan of the transfer.

“Kamil is a very good goalkeeper,” he told WAZ. “He is tall, very athletic, who is not afraid to come out of his goal. He is a loud and aggressive type of player who exudes a strong presence.

“I can only say that VfL have made a very good catch in Grabara and have found a top successor for [Koen] Casteels.”