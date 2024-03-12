Harry Redknapp calls Liverpool star 'signing of the season' after Man City display

Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has claimed that Liverpool midfielder Wataru Endo may just be the signing of the season.

Liverpool's draw with Manchester City at the weekend saw many players earn plaudits for their performances, but many have pointed towards Endo, who appeared to win the midfield battle against what is considered the best midfield in Europe.

Signed for just £16m, Endo was little-known but he has made himself known to the mainstream footballing world after a brilliant run of form that has lasted across the last few months. And Redknapp, who managed 641 games in the Premier League, has singled out Endo as being one of the transfers of the season. "Endo might just be the signing of the season." He told Betvictor, as he published his 'Team of the Week'.

"I thought he was brilliant against Manchester City, this boy just never stops running! He looks like he’s been in this side for years. Every credit to the Liverpool scouts for finding this lad and taking a chance on him and every credit to him for making the most of it. It just shows that there’s still some bargains out there, you’ve just got to have an eye for a player."

Also standing out in that game was Virgil van Dijk. Tasked with coming up against the mighty Erling Haaland, he restricted the forward to minimal chances and even dealt with a one v one situation well, forcing the forward to shoot early and tamely into the hands of Caoimhin Kelleher. Redknapp also included him within his selected team, calling him an 'easy pick' which speaks volumes about his performances.