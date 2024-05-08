Liverpool bounced back to winning ways in their latest outing against Tottenham Hotspur, breaking their recent run of disappointing results. Prior to their clash at Anfield, the Reds suffered an agonising Merseyside derby defeat at Goodison Park, and then were forced to settle for a 2-2 draw against West Ham.

Liverpool were on for a 4-0 win against Spurs, until they let in two late goals to shake things up a bit. However, they were able to shut down Ange Postecoglou’s attack and prevent any further upset, coming away with a well-earned three points.

Mohamed Salah opened up the scoring after just 16 minutes, followed by goals from Andy Robertson and Cody Gakpo, but it was Harvey Elliott’s long-ranger strike that really had Anfield roaring. After teeing up Gakpo with a delicately floated ball into the box, the 21-year-old unleashed a thunderbolt of a shot into the back of Guglielmo Vicario’s net.

Both Elliott and Robertson have been highlighted by Harry Redknapp in his Premier League Team of the Week for BetVictor. The former Tottenham manager believes that Elliott should get more recognition for the effort he puts in on the pitch.

Discussing his decision to include the Liverpool star in his XI, Redknapp said: “I loved Harvey Elliott’s performance against Spurs. He plays with so much energy, he’s so active and he’s always trying to make things happen. He made a real difference to this side. What a goal that was as well, just absolutely brilliant. I’m surprised that he doesn’t get more recognition.”

Indeed, Elliott has featured in all but four Premier League fixtures this season, either as a starter or from off the bench. The versatile midfielder has notched four goals and nine assists across all competitions.

