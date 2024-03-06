Since Jurgen Klopp announced that he will be leaving Liverpool Football Club at the end of the season, several reports have emerged linking potential replacements to Anfield.

After nine years, the German manager will bid farewell to his beloved Reds and open the door for a new chapter. But after the impact Klopp has had on Liverpool, the next to take the reins cannot be just anybody. The pressure to take over from such an iconic era at the club is huge and could well put potential suitors off taking on the challenge.

That seems to be the problem with first choice target Xabi Alonso anyway, who is reportedly hesitant to take over directly from Klopp. There is also the heavy interest from Bayern Munich, which could interfere with Liverpool's attempt to be reunited with their former player.

Alonso isn't the only target on the Reds' radar though — they have recently shown their interest in Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi. Earlier this month, it was reported that the Italian has been identified as a back-up option to Alonso, along with Sporting’s Rúben Amorim, and Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Brighton are currently ninth in the Premier League table but just six points off a top four finish as things stand. Paul Barber, CEO of the Seagulls, has weighed in on the interest surrounding De Zerbi, as Manchester United have also shown interest, should Erik ten Hag be dismissed.

"We don’t want to lose De Zerbi, he’s one of the best in the world," Barber told The Athletic. "Roberto loves Brighton and all people involved here, but at some point in the future he may choose to take that skill base that he has elsewhere."

