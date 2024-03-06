Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have some important decisions to make this summer when they address potential player incomings and outgoings. While they prepare to enter a new era with a new manager, there is a chance that some key players could also be headed for the exit alongside Jurgen Klopp.

Outside of the main departure topic that is the grey area of Mohamed Salah, Caoimhín Kelleher is another whose future is uncertain. The 25-year-old is relishing his opportunity in the spotlight at the moment as he stands in for the injured Alisson.

Kelleher has started the last four Premier League games in the absence of the Brazilian and played the entire Carabao Cup campaign as well. But while he is enjoying his time in the starting 11 right now, he will be demoted back to the bench once Alisson returns, and this is where the uncertainty lies.

Earlier this season, it was reported that Kelleher was considering leaving Anfield in the summer to pursue a more prominent role. The Ireland international is eager to establish himself as a club's first option, which is something that cannot be promised while he is at Liverpool.

His future has become quite the talking point following his run of impressive form lately, especially after Liverpool's Carabao Cup triumph and their hard-fought win over Nottingham Forest in the league. David Seaman has weighed in on Kelleher's situation and believes the Reds will green light a transfer away if he settles on moving for a new opportunity.

"It’s the sign of a fantastic number two that Caoimhín Kelleher can come in and play his game right from the off. He doesn’t need time to get settled in or anything like that — he’s making big saves all the time. He’s the perfect number two," the former Arsenal goalkeeper told Parimatch.

"The saves he made against Nottingham Forest at the weekend were keeping them in the game — 1v1s and everything. He’s underlined the fact that he’s such a good number two, because every time he’s come in, he’s done so well and shown people what he can do. I think he’s happy to keep doing it too."