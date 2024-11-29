'He was amazing' - Micah Richards hails Liverpool star for performance vs Real Madrid

The podcast trio reviewed Liverpool’s incredible win over Real Madrid.

Liverpool star Curtis Jones has been hailed by Micah Richards for his performances this season and against Real Madrid during the week.

The now-England international has impressed as part of Arne Slot’s midfield and has seemingly demoted Dominik Szoboszlai to the bench following a string of notable performances. That form was evident against Madrid as Liverpool dominated proceedings to ensure they remained top of the Champions League table.

As spoken about on the latest ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast, the rise to prominence for Liverpool’s midfield trio from a year ago to now is extraordinary. Especially when you compare it to the standing that Madrid’s starting midfield of Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham had a year ago.

It was something that Richards brought up on the podcast. “When Jones has played previously, he’s looked good in spells. But that consistency over a longer period of time we were waiting for and now, he has arguably been Liverpool’s best players. “It’s his whole game; his defending, his pressing, his ability on the ball. Technically, he’s amazing, we’ve heard Steven Gerrard talk about him. Now he’s not dwelling on the ball and being more efficient, he’s started the season so well.

“If we would have said Modric, Camavinga and Bellingham would go up against Gravenberch, Jones and Mac Allister, no disrespect, you would say Madrid would pass them off the park but it didn’t happen. It just shows how well the manager has done and how the players are doing. It’s a great story.”

There’s still other options that Slot hasn’t had the chance to use yet. Take Harvey Elliott. The youngster was one of Klopp’s most trusted players last season who has missed almost the entirety of the campaign to date due to injury. There is a sense he could bring a new dynamic but the current form of the three aforementioned midfielders, led by Jones, is currently the key to their incredible early season form.