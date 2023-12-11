Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The January transfer window is just weeks away and Liverpool are eager to make the most of it. The Reds have a huge title challenge ahead of them and right now, they are leading the pack.

There is still a long way to go until this season's winner is crowned and Liverpool only have a one-point advantage over second-place Arsenal as things stand. Their closest rivals will also be scouring the transfer market once the new year rolls in, so the Reds need to make their spending count.

An array of names have been linked with Anfield in the past few months, so there are plenty of options to consider already. One player who has been on the radar for a couple of months now is Maximilian Beier, who has established himself as key part of Hoffenheim's squad.

Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany has reported that 'many top clubs' have inquired about the 21-year-old's services but has named only Liverpool specifically among those 'interested' in snapping him up. Despite Beier being contracted until 2027 with the Bundesliga side, the 'current trend' is that he 'will leave' next summer, as his biggest goal is to represent Germany at Euro 2024.

The 21-year-old has contributed six goals and four assists in 13 Bundesliga matches so far this season. Plettenberg has also reported that Beier has a release clause of around €30 million (£25m). He is a natural centre-forward by trade but can also operate on both the left and right wing.

Hoffenheim's director of football Alexander Rosen has had a lot to say about Beier, describing him as 'extremely talented striker' who is 'incredibly fast' and 'dangerous'.

