‘Here we go’ - Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool’s first signing is nearly complete

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool are set to complete a move for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The 23-year-old Georgian keeper has been heavily linked across recent weeks and it looks like Liverpool have secured their Alisson Becker successor. However, he won’t be joining Arne Slot’s squad this summer as he is set to remain in La Liga and continue with Valencia for the season ahead.

Taking to X, he revealed the latest update as Liverpool are set to complete a move with the player undergoing a medical today. He wrote: ‘Giorgi Mamardashvili to Liverpool, here we go! Medical today for Georgian goalkeeper as he’s joining #LFC from Valencia. The agreement for €35m package plus sell-on clause will be signed now but he will join Liverpool in July 2025. This season he’s staying in Valencia.’

Having impressed at Euro 2024, he grabbed the headlines as he made the joint-highest amount of saves in a group stage - and he prevented the most goals in La Liga last season with 11.3. Ranked as the joint-highest value keeper in world football, he has tremendous potential to be one of the world’s best and he is currently proving to be one of the best in Spain’s top-flight.

It is one example of future planning from Liverpool’s higher-ups; Alisson Becker has been the club’s undisputed number one goalkeeper since joining in 2018 and regarded as one of the world’s best, making the FIFA World 11 on two occasions: 2019 and 2020. And this move for Mamardashvili suggests he will be open to an exit next summer.

Not only that, the future of Caoimhin Kelleher will also be under threat. Having been a brilliant back-up for the Brazilian, this signing, and a six-year-contract, also suggests the Irishman will still be considered a back-up and he may look for an exit, as Alisson’s future is not confirmed. Either way, it’s a huge development in a position that has seen no business or change for over five years.