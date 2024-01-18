'He's messed it up' – Former Liverpool star delivers verdict on Jordan Henderson amid Saudi Arabia exit talk
Jordan Henderson is already looking to start a new chapter away from Saudi Arabia after less than six months.
Jordan Henderson has once again found himself the topic of conversation as he hopes to pursue a move away from Saudi Arabia, less than six months after his controversial Anfield exit.
The former Liverpool captain joined Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq last summer, ending his 12 year tenure with the Reds. His move sparked a lot of debate among fans and professionals alike, and he faced backlash from the LGBTQ+ community.
Now, after struggling to adapt to his new environment, Henderson is approaching a return to Europe. The latest reports on this saga have claimed the 33-year-old is closing in on a deal with Ajax and he is expected to arrive in Amsterdam for a medical with the Eredivisie giants.
Despite initial claims that Al-Ettifaq were blocking a January move, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol has reported that Henderson's contract will be terminated and 'once it became clear he wanted to leave, Al-Ettifaq did not stand in his way.' While his Saudi Arabia exit looks close to being finalised, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has weighed in on Henderson's pending move and what this has done for his image.
"There might be a thought in his mind that by doing that [paying way out], he kind of rights the wrongs of people accusing him of the greed and the money that he went for in the first place," Murphy said on talkSPORT's White and Jordan.
"I think if this is a lesson for others looking in from afar — depending on your financial situation, sometimes it's a no-brainer, but he was wealthy anyway, and I think football contentment is a starting place for the rest of your life being happy. That might be something other people translate to their own life. But Jordan here, he's messed it up really. I don't think from Liverpool fans' perspective, but for a broad spectrum of football people, his character and his reputation has been damaged by this whole episode."