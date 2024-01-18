Jordan Henderson is already looking to start a new chapter away from Saudi Arabia after less than six months.

Jordan Henderson had previously spoken out about LGBTQ+ rights. (Image: Getty Images)

Jordan Henderson has once again found himself the topic of conversation as he hopes to pursue a move away from Saudi Arabia, less than six months after his controversial Anfield exit.

The former Liverpool captain joined Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq last summer, ending his 12 year tenure with the Reds. His move sparked a lot of debate among fans and professionals alike, and he faced backlash from the LGBTQ+ community.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, after struggling to adapt to his new environment, Henderson is approaching a return to Europe. The latest reports on this saga have claimed the 33-year-old is closing in on a deal with Ajax and he is expected to arrive in Amsterdam for a medical with the Eredivisie giants.

Despite initial claims that Al-Ettifaq were blocking a January move, Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol has reported that Henderson's contract will be terminated and 'once it became clear he wanted to leave, Al-Ettifaq did not stand in his way.' While his Saudi Arabia exit looks close to being finalised, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has weighed in on Henderson's pending move and what this has done for his image.

"There might be a thought in his mind that by doing that [paying way out], he kind of rights the wrongs of people accusing him of the greed and the money that he went for in the first place," Murphy said on talkSPORT's White and Jordan.