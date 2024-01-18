The former Liverpool fan favourite is looking for his next career move.

During the summer, a number of high profile players from around the world made the move to Saudi Arabia. Convinced by the mass recruitment drive and the money on offer, household names started their new lives in the Pro League but it hasn't gone entirely as planned for some.

Former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is looking to leave Al-Ettifaq after struggling to settle in his new environment. Roberto Firmino has also been linked with a move back to Europe after his dream start to life in Saudi Arabia faded.

The Brazilian scored a hat-trick on his debut with Al-Ahli but has not found the back of the net since the opening fixture. After 10 games, Firmino was dropped to the bench and has made only cameo appearances since November. Saudi international Firas Al-Buraikan has been given the nod in place of the 32-year-old and has tallied six goals and three assists in his last eight games.

Firmino's contract does not expire until 2026 but recent reports have linked him with a move back to the Premier League, and a number of Liverpool's rivals are said to be interested.

Firmino arrived at Anfield in 2015 from Hoffenheim in a £29 million deal, and left as a free agent last summer. Prior to his exit, Arsenal were reportedly among those linked with potentially bringing him in. Recent whispers have also suggested he would be a strong addition to their current squad as they look to close the gap on Liverpool, Manchester City and Aston Villa at the top of the table.

However, Alan Pardew recently weighed in on the likelihood of this happening and has instead suggested another club that would benefit from signing Firmino.

“I don’t see that [Arsenal],“ he said on the talkSPORT YouTube channel. "They have Jesus there and that’s the same role really.

"But he [Firmino] is a top player and character. The morale compass that he has got going is great. You can bring him in and you know everyone is going to love him. The fans as well. He’s a good signing. I think Newcastle would be a nice spot for him. They could be interested."