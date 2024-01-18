Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

While Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad this month and in the summer, they must also consider players who could potentially leave the club as well. As it stands, three players are now into the final six months of their contracts. Outcast goalkeeper Adrián is due to leave Anfield at the end of the season and injured duo Thiago and Joël Matip are also headed for the door unless new deals are agreed.

There may be others on the outgoing list as well and one man who is reportedly seeking a move elsewhere is Caoimhín Kelleher. The Ireland international has been playing back-up to Alisson but he is looking for more regular time on the pitch and according to Football Insider, he is 'ready to leave' Liverpool once the summer transfer window opens.

The report claims that the 25-year-old wants to pursue a guaranteed role at a new club as he looks to make the step up to become the No.1 choice. This, of course, is something Liverpool cannot offer Kelleher as Alisson remains the undisputed starter between the sticks.

Celtic have recently registered their interest in the Irishman but Jurgen Klopp is reluctant to let him leave this window. Adrián is the only other senior goalkeeper on the roster after Kelleher, and he hasn't featured for Liverpool since they won the Community Shield in 2022.

Klopp is a big fan of Kelleher, who has stepped up this season and featured in the Premier League and Europa League this season, he has also started every Carabao Cup fixture as the Reds eye their spot in the final. During their Cup title defence last season, Kelleher pulled out a stunning performance in the penalty shootout against Derby County and Klopp had a lot of praise for his heroics.

"We never hold him back or say, 'Caoimhin, you can’t play.' He’s exceptional, absolutely exceptional," the manager said.

