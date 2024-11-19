How Football Manager predicts Liverpool's XI in 2026 including 76-goal striker

George Priestman
By George Priestman

Football Reporter

Published 19th Nov 2024, 22:00 GMT
Liverpool transfer rumours: The football game has predicted that Liverpool’s side will look slightly different in two years time.

Liverpool’s current ascension under Arne Slot is one of success given how well they’ve started the first few months of the season.

Aiming to replicate the success of Jurgen Klopp, he will need a very strong side to overthrow Manchester City, Arsenal and others in the future. With plenty of quality already in their side, it is likely they will only need a few signings to become a real super team. With the international break nearly over, we’ve decided to look to the future of how Liverpool could line-up in 2026, using the future predicted by Football Manager 24.

GK - Alisson Becker

Despite the incoming Giorgi Mamardashvili, Alisson is set to be Liverpool’s number one for years to come.

RB - Trent Alexander-Arnold

This is good news for Liverpool fans especially when we consider his current contract situation. In this reality, he signs on and continues to forge his Liverpool legacy.

CB - Odion Kossounou

One player who has been linked with a move in recent windows is Kossounou from Sporting. The 23-year-old is highly-rated and could find himself in England in the not too distant future.

CB - Virgil van Dijk

Another contract situation resolved here, Van Dijk is in brilliant form and can easily continue for a few more years.

LB - Kostas Tsimikas

The defender has been in good form this season and is entering his prime years, if he continues, he could well be their left-back for a few more seasons.

CM - Joao Neves

Neves, who signed for Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, has been a revelation for them in midfield. Liverpool were one team interested and he could well join in the future as he is only 20.

CM - Alexis Mac Allister

The World Cup winner is in fine form at this stage of his career but he is yet to hit his prime years.

CM - Dani Olmo

Barcelona is his current home but the Spaniard is a technically strong attacking midfielder who would certainly fit in at Liverpool.

RW - Mohamed Salah

Given the other two have signed on in this alternate timeline, Salah would only be 34 and because of his strong physical shape, he could well still be scoring plenty of goals at this stage of his career.

LW - Luis Diaz

Having started in fine form under Arne Slot, fans are hoping for years of quality from the Colombian.

The Nigerian has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent years and Osimhen is one of the best strikers in the world.

