Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

One of the most exciting Premier League title races for many-a-year is playing out in front of our eyes as Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City battle it out to become champions.

As it stands, it is Arsenal that hold a narrow advantage over their two title rivals as Mikel Arteta's men sit above Liverpool on goal difference, with reigning champions City sat just a point behind the top two. With the current leaders now not in league action until later this month and both City and Liverpool turning their focus towards respective FA Cup quarter-final ties with Newcastle United and Manchester United, the pause in the title races offers an ideal opportunity to assess what could lie ahead.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday's breathless Anfield clash between Liverpool and City epitomises what has already been a thrilling title race as Jurgen Klopp's side made light of a significant list of absentees to battle their way to a 1-1 draw against their treble winners. Indeed, things could have been ever better for the Reds has on-field referee Michael Oliver and VAR official Stuart Attwell ruled differently when they decided a clumsy tackle from Jeremy Doku on Liverpool winger Luis Diaz was not worthy of a penalty in the closing stages.

Arsenal were the big winners from the clash as Mikel Arteta's table-topping side were able to watch on from the sidelines after Declan Rice and Kai Havertz had both found the net in Saturday's 2-1 home win against Brentford. The Gunners will face a significant test of their title credentials on their return to league action after the international break as they visit the Etihad Stadium to take on City on the same weekend Liverpool host Brighton and Hove Albion.

Despite all three title contenders still having ten fixtures left this season, the meeting of the Gunners and the current champions represents the only meeting of two of the trio between now and the end of the campaign - although all three clubs do have some tricky dates with sides battling to get into Europe and avoid relegation over the next two months.

Remaining fixtures

1st Arsenal: Manchester City (A), Luton Town (H), Brighton (A), Aston Villa (H), Wolves (A), Spurs (A), Bournemouth (H), Manchester United (A), Everton (H) Average league position of opposition: 8.2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

2nd Liverpool: Brighton (H), Sheffield United (H), Manchester United (A), Crystal Palace (H), Fulham (A), West Ham United (A), Spurs (H), Aston Villa (A), Wolves (H) Average league position of opposition: 8.5

3rd Manchester City: Arsenal (H), Aston Villa (H), Crystal Palace (A), Luton Town (H), Spurs (A), Nottingham Forest (A), Wolves (H), Fulham (A), West Ham United (H) Average league position of opposition: 8.7

How many points will be required to win the Premier League?

It speaks volumes for the three contenders for the title that they have lost just nine of their combined 84 league games so far this season. Despite the much improved performances of the likes of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, there is no doubt whatsoever Arsenal, Liverpool and City have been the best three sides in the league throughout an already dramatic campaign.