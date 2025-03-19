How has VAR impacted Premier League teams this season based on overturned decisions.

VAR has once again been a hot topic throughout this season and it was only days ago it sparked up further debate with an incident in the Carabao Cup final.

Many fans were left frustrated and demanding answers when Liverpool were a denied a penalty at Wembley, while the scoreline was still 0-0. While challenging Luis Diaz for the ball inside the Newcastle United box, the ball struck Kieran Trippier’s hand but the officials were unmoved.

The EFL released the following statement after the match: “The referee's call of no penalty for handball by Trippier was checked and confirmed by VAR – with his arm deemed to be in an expected position with no clear or deliberate action towards the ball.”

However, many argued it should have been a spot-kick for the Reds, including Gary Neville, who told Sky Sports it ‘probably’ would have been given if it was in Europe.

Biggest Liverpool and Everton VAR calls

The ever-divisive topic of VAR rumbles on, with many still undecided on whether it does more harm or good in the Premier League. Those who man the technology are not mistake-free, as proven clearly when Diaz was denied a perfectly good goal against Tottenham Hotspur in 2023 due to ‘significant human error’.

So, how many calls have been made against Liverpool, Everton and the rest of the Premier League this season? We’ve listed all the calls made by VAR this campaign and how many overturned decisions have impacted results.

According to the data gathering of ESPN, a total of 84 overturns have been made so far, with just one overturn rejected. From these decisions, 26 have led to awarding goals, while 38 have been disallowed.

Back in February during their clash with Manchester United, Liverpool were awarded a penalty after VAR confirmed handball from Matthijs de Ligt. The spot-kick put the Reds in front but the effort was later cancelled out by an Amad Diallo equaliser. This decision was one of eight overturns for Liverpool.

Everton have seen 11 overturns this season, including three disallowed goals. Their 0-0 draw with Newcastle United in October saw Abdoulaye Doucoure’s goal disallowed, while the Magpies were awarded a penalty, but they were unable to convert it.

A month later, after going 1-0 down to Southampton in the 85th minute, Beto thought he’d snagged an equaliser moments later, only for it to be ruled offside by the check.

How much has VAR affected clubs in the Premier League?

Here’s a further breakdown of each club and their net VAR score, taking into account how many overturns have gone in favour of or against them this season.

Newcastle United (+10)

Decisions in favour: 11

Decisions against: 1

West Ham (+4)

Decisions in favour: 6

Decisions against: 2

Manchester City (+3)

Decisions in favour: 3

Decisions against: 0

Tottenham Hotspur (+3)

Decisions in favour: 4

Decisions against: 1

Aston Villa (+2)

Decisions in favour: 6

Decisions against: 4

Fulham (+2)

Decisions in favour: 4

Decisions against: 6

Crystal Palace (+1)

Decisions in favour: 4

Decisions against: 3

Leicester City (+1)

Decisions in favour: 3

Decisions against: 2

Brentford (0)

Decisions in favour: 4

Decisions against: 4

Wolves (0)

Decisions in favour: 5

Decisions against: 5

Brighton and Hove Albion (-1)

Decisions in favour: 3

Decisions against: 4

Chelsea (-1)

Decisions in favour: 5

Decisions against: 6

Ipswich Town (-2)

Decisions in favour: 3

Decisions against: 5

Liverpool (-2)

Decisions in favour: 3

Decisions against: 5

Manchester United (-2)

Decisions in favour: 3

Decisions against: 5

Nottingham Forest (-2)

Decisions in favour: 2

Decisions against: 4

Everton (-3)

Decisions in favour: 4

Decisions against: 7

Arsenal (-4)

Decisions in favour: 1

Decisions against: 5

Southampton (-4)

Decisions in favour: 3

Decisions against: 7

Bournemouth (-5)

Decisions in favour: 4

Decisions against: 9

