Harvey Elliott suffered a nasty tackle in Liverpool’s loss to Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool appear to have received good news in terms of Harvey Elliott’s fitness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But moments later, Elliott was on the end of a late challenge from Newcastle’s Joelinton. The 22-year-old required assistance from the Reds’ medical staff to leave the pitch.

There were fears as to whether Elliott would face a spell on the sidelines. However, it appears that he is unscathed. The Daily Mail’s Nathan Salt has uploaded footage on X showing Elliott in England under-21 training at St George’s Park today. Elliott is the captain of the Young Lions and they have fixtures against France (Friday) and Portugal (Monday) during the international break.

Kopites will be hoping that Elliott can play in either or both games to confirm his fitness and that he will not miss any of Liverpool’s games during the run-in for the Premier League title. The Reds are 12 points clear at the summit of the table but suffered a difficult week losing the Carabao Cup final and being eliminated from the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain on penalties. The Reds return to action when they face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Wednesday 3 April.

Elliott has had limited chances during Arne Slot’s charge towards the top-flight crown. He has not started a Premier League game this term. However, there are growing calls for the ex-Fulham playmaker to be handed a chance once the campaign recommences next month. Liverpool’s midfield of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai appeared fatigued against Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elliott has made an impact off the bench in recent games. He scored in the 1-0 smash-and-grab win over PSG in the last-16 first-leg tie, impressed to ensure a 3-1 win over Southampton was delivered having trailed at half-time and added creativity in the Carabao Cup final.

What’s been said

Speaking on Elliott after the Southampton triumph, Anfield head coach Slot said: "What it is with him is also with other players; they are in competition with so many good players and that makes it sometimes difficult to make a line-up.

"But it always helps to bring in performances like this, for him but also for Wata (Wataru Endo). He came in 15 minutes before the end again and showed how important he is for this team and the others as well. He trains really, he does this and - I said it many times about Wata and I can say the same about Harvey - he hardly gets any playing time but he keeps on going and then when your moment comes, you can finally show your quality.

"And that is the biggest compliment I can give him, but also the biggest compliment is what he brings to the team is that he just keeps on going because I have experienced more than enough players who are in the same position as him or Wata and they start to do less and less and when you do play them you (journalists) probably don't ask me why I don't play them. This is the situation we want as a team and it makes it sometimes difficult for me, that's true."