How much Liverpool's chances of winning the Premier League revealed after Aston Villa win
Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League have increased, according to the data experts.
Another victory ensured Arne Slot’s side remained at the top of the league table but results elsewhere resulted in a bigger gap emerging between the title rivals. With Manchester City losing to Brighton and Arsenal drawing with Chelsea, Liverpool increased their lead to five points ahead of City.
Goals from Darwin Nunez and the in-form Mohamed Salah was enough to beat a competitive Villa side as they headed into the international break with four straight victories since drawing with Arsenal. There are still 27 games to go - which equates to 71% of the league season - and the Reds will be able to increase their gap after the break as they welcome City to Anfield on December 1.
As a result, we’ve seen a big increase and turnaround from last weekend in regards to their overall chances. Whereas last weekend they were tipped for a second-place finish, City’s defeat has seen them leapfrog their rivals. Given we’ve entered the two-week club hiatus, we’ve decided to consult the data experts and their supercomputer to see how Liverpool’s chances of winning the league have improved since the weekend’s results.
20th - Southampton
25 Points.
19th - Ipswich Town
28 Points.
18th - Leicester City
33 Points.
17th - Wolves
36 Points.
16th - Everton
39 Points. 18.8% chance of relegation.
15th - Crystal Palace
41 Points.
14th - Brentford
48 Points
13th - West Ham United
48 Points
12th - Bournemouth
51 Points.
11th - Nottingham Forest
52 Points.
10th - Fulham
52 Points
9th - Brighton
58 Points.
8th - Manchester United
59 Points.
7th - Aston Villa
60 Points.
61 Points.
62 Points.
69 Points
73 Points. 9.8% chance of winning the title.
78 Points. 33.8% chance of winning the title.
80 Points. 52.2% chance of winning the title. 80% chance of top two finish.
