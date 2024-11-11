Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League has increased after their win over Aston Villa.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s chances of winning the Premier League have increased, according to the data experts.

Another victory ensured Arne Slot’s side remained at the top of the league table but results elsewhere resulted in a bigger gap emerging between the title rivals. With Manchester City losing to Brighton and Arsenal drawing with Chelsea, Liverpool increased their lead to five points ahead of City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goals from Darwin Nunez and the in-form Mohamed Salah was enough to beat a competitive Villa side as they headed into the international break with four straight victories since drawing with Arsenal. There are still 27 games to go - which equates to 71% of the league season - and the Reds will be able to increase their gap after the break as they welcome City to Anfield on December 1.

As a result, we’ve seen a big increase and turnaround from last weekend in regards to their overall chances. Whereas last weekend they were tipped for a second-place finish, City’s defeat has seen them leapfrog their rivals. Given we’ve entered the two-week club hiatus, we’ve decided to consult the data experts and their supercomputer to see how Liverpool’s chances of winning the league have improved since the weekend’s results.

20th - Southampton

25 Points.

19th - Ipswich Town

28 Points.

18th - Leicester City

33 Points.

17th - Wolves

36 Points.

16th - Everton

39 Points. 18.8% chance of relegation.

15th - Crystal Palace

41 Points.

14th - Brentford

48 Points

13th - West Ham United

48 Points

12th - Bournemouth

51 Points.

11th - Nottingham Forest

52 Points.

10th - Fulham

52 Points

9th - Brighton

58 Points.

8th - Manchester United

59 Points.

7th - Aston Villa

60 Points.

61 Points.

62 Points.

69 Points

73 Points. 9.8% chance of winning the title.

78 Points. 33.8% chance of winning the title.

80 Points. 52.2% chance of winning the title. 80% chance of top two finish.