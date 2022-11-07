How much Liverpool could be worth based on financial experts and previous sales of Premier League clubs.

Liverpool have been put up for sale by owners Fenway Sports Group.

Despite overseeing the club’s return to the European elite - with the Reds winning a sixth Champions League, a first Premier League title, the FA Cup, two League Cups, the Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup under their ownership - FSG are now said to be ready to listen to offers.

A statement to The Athletic said: “There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group’s ownership in Liverpool.

“FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

“FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.”

If FSG are to sell, Liverpool, fans will be wondering what sort of price it would be for. With that in mind, we’ve taken a look.

How much did FSG pay for Liverpool?

When purchasing Liverpool from much-maligned pair Tom Hicks and George Gillett in 2010, FSG paid just £300 million. The Reds are now worth significantly more than that figure.

How much have FSG invested?

In terms of infrastructure, FSG have invested almost £250 million into the club.

Transforming the Main Stand at Anfield cost £110 million, while the redevelopment of the Anfield Road End will come to a sum of £80 million.

Meanwhile, the Reds’ training base was moved from Melwood to Kirkby - the site of the academy. The state-of-the-art facility cost £50 million.

Anfield’s Main Stand. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Experts' valuation

Financial experts Forbes valued Liverpool as the fourth largest club in the world - behind Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United. Calculated as recently as May 2022, the Reds are said to be worth £3.6 billion.

Much of that figure is due to broadcasting (£1.92 billion) along with commercial (£1.26 billion) income. Liverpool are said to earn around £82 million per year from their deal with kit suppliers Nike.

Squad valuations also have to be factored in as players are also assets. Per Transfermrkt, the Reds have £756 million worth of talent in the dressing room.

Assessing recent sales

Many will be looking to recent sales of Premier League clubs as a barometer. In that case, there is no better place to start than Chelsea’s takeover in May 2022.

After being hit by sanctions following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Roman Abramovich sold the Stamford Bridge outfit to the Todd Boehly-led consortium. The fee reported was £4.25 billion.

That is £650 million more than what Forbes has Liverpool valued at - and £1.55 billion more than what Forbes values Chelsea.

When assessing the finances, Chelsea’s location has to be situated into things. The club resides in London, with property prices markedly more than in the north west of England. But given the history and global fan base that Liverpool has, FSG may look for similar, at a minimum.

Last October, Newcastle United were sold by Mike Ashley to a Saudi Arabia-led consortium. They reportedly paid around £300 million for the Magpies. A club the size of Newcastle was such a low price seemingly because of the lack of broadcast and commercial revenue, having twice suffered relegation under Ashley.

In 2005, Manchester United was sold to the Glazier family for £790 million. However, now the Reds Devils are valued at £4.6 billion by Forbes. Meanwhile, in April, The Mirror reported that the Glaziers would sell United for £4 billion.

Have FSG received any bids?