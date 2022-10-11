One pundit believes Liverpool came out on the wrong end of some questionable decisions at Arsenal on Sunday.

Former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys believes Arsenal got ‘all the big decisions’ in their 3-2 win against Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp’s men travelled to the Emirates Stadium looking to close the gap on a Gunners side that have impressed during the first two months of the Premier League season.

It was the hosts that made the better start as England star Bukayo Saka was judged to have remained onside before releasing Gabriel Martinelli in on goal. The Brazilian winger cut inside two challenges before producing a fine finish beyond Reds goalkeeper Alisson with just two minutes on the clock.

Liverpool appeals over an offside were waved away and the goal was allowed to stand, despite Saka seeming to be offside before he took control of the ball. However, it has since been revealed the Gunners star was not in shot in any of the VAR cameras and that meant the off-field officials were unable to make a firm judgement using the on-screen lines that have become a familiar sight over the last two seasons.

Keys, now working for BeIN Sports, was left frustrated by the decision and believes the officials simply ‘guessed’ over whether to allow the goal or not.

“Let’s get back to Arsenal. They got all the big decisions,” Keys wrote in his blog.

“Saka is offside when he receives the ball in the build-up to the first goal. He’s clearly offside. But let’s be generous and say VAR let it go because it was so tight. I’ve argued that when decisions are – the forward should always get the advantage so I’d be happy if the PGMOL have had a change of heart. Except they haven’t.

“They missed it. How do I know? Because we asked the match centre for the proof that Saka was on. We wanted to see the lines they’d used to make their decision. They couldn’t provide them. Why? Because they didn’t use them. If they checked it – they guessed.”

There was further controversy with the Gunners one-goal lead in-tact as home defender Gabriel seemed to have blocked a Diego Jota cross with his hand. Despite making a movement similar to the one that saw Newcastle United defender Dan Burn punished in the Magpies win against Brentford on Saturday, a penalty was not awarded and the VAR official did not suggest on-field referee Michael Oliver should take a second look.

Keys, again, felt this was incorrect.

“Liverpool should’ve had a pen,” said Keys. “Never mind that the ‘proximity of the ball to the arm was too close’, I’ve read arguments today that ‘it’s hard to fathom how Gabriel could’ve got his arm out of the way of Jota’s cross’ I’m quoting Martin Samuel. Nonsense. He moves his arm to the ball.