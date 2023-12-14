Liverpool are highly likely to return to the Champions League next season but it will be vastly different competition.

With the Champions League group stages now officially over, it marks the last time we will see groups in the competition for the foreseeable future as the format is set to change for next season.

Liverpool missed out on qualification for the competition last season but are primed to return next year as they currently sit top of the Premier League table and are the favourites to win the Europa League, meaning their chances of qualifying are extremely high.

Upon their likely return, they will be greeted with a competition that will far different from the one they encountered last season as the group stages are set to be removed in favour of one big league table. Here are the key takeaways for how the famed European trophy will differ ahead of next season.

Firstly, there will be no traditional eight groups of four teams. In it's place comes one big league table consisting of 36 teams in total, as four extra teams will be inserted into the competition. The 36 teams will be divided into four pots of nine teams and each club will be drawn to play two teams from each pot -- one home, one away. So, unlike in the current format, a club in Pot 1 will play a game against two other clubs from Pot 1.

As a result, they will play eight games - four at home and four away - and it will result in an additional 100 games in total. In order to qualify, the top eight sides will automatically go through to the knockout stages and teams finishing between 9th-24th place will compete in a two-legged tie in the Last 32 to ensure their place in the next round.

Teams won't be drawn to play against each other as a rule of thumb. However, if a league has over four teams in the competition, they could be forced to play one match against a team from the same country. Plus, if you are eliminated from the competition, then you're European season is over meaning there is no relegation to the Europa League.

