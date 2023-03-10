Jurgen Klopp takes his side to the Vitality Stadium for the early kick off on Saturday and this is everything you need to know about how to watch the match live

Liverpool have the chance to move into the top four in the Premier League table this weekend as they make the trip to the south coast to face Bournemouth.

Jurge Klopp’s side travel to the Vitality Stadium for the early kick off on Saturday where a win would move them above Tottenham Hotspur and into fourth with the North London club set to kick off later in the afternoon. Snow disruption as a result of Storm Larisa is causing problems across the country but it is not currently expected to impact any top flight matches and all games are still scheduled to go ahead. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the match on TV and online:

What time does Bournemouth vs Liverpool kick off?

Bournemouth vs Liverpool will be the first fixture of the latest round of Premier League matches and is due to kick off at 12:30pm on Saturday, March 11. The game will be played at Bournemouth’s Vitality Stadium, a ground the Reds last played at in December 2019 and won 3-0 with goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Mohamed Salah.

The last meeting of the sides will be remembered well by both sets of fans for differing reasons with the Reds having won 9-0 at Anfield back in August. The Cherries currently sit bottom of the Premier League table but would move up to 16th with victory ahead of the other matches being played.

What TV channel is Bournemouth vs Liverpool on?

Bournemoth vs Liverpool will be shown live on BT Sport 1 in the UK with build up starting at 11:30 am (UK time), one hour before kick off. BT Sport 1 is located on Sky channel 413 and information on other ways to access the channel is available at the official BT website.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool live stream

BT Sport customers can live stream the match online and on mobile devices viat the BT Sport app which is available to download in most mainstream app stores.

Bournemouth vs Liverpool head-to-head record and prediction

Bournemouth and Liverpool have actually only met 18 times in competitive action with the first match dating back to 1927. The Reds have dominated the fixture with 14 wins while there have been three draws. Bournemouth’s only win over Liverpool in their history came in the 2016/16 Premier League season - a 4-3 victory at their home stadium.

Liverpool’s recent improvement in form and the respective league positions of the two clubs suggest this should be a win for Jurgen Klopp’s side, moving them up to fourth in the Premier League table and keeping the Cherries bottom. Oddsmakers have the visitors as the heavy 4/11 favourties while the hosts are 6/1 and the draw is 15/4.