How to watch England U21 vs Germany U21 — Liverpool stars back in action at Euro 2023

Liverpool’s rising stars will return to action on the international stage this evening when England face Germany in their final group match of the Euro U21 Championship. Homegrown talent Curtis Jones and Fulham product Harvey Elliott have already helped the Young Lions secure their place in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Lee Carsley and his side will be pushing for a clean sweep today when they take on Germany U21 in Georgia. England have won both of their group matches played so far and are yet to concede a goal.

Arsenal’s Emile Smith Rowe scored in both games against Czech Republic U21 and Israel U21 to contribute to the wins. Former Everton star Anthony Gordon also bagged himself a goal during their last outing.

Jones started both matches for his country and Elliott also came off the bench on both occasions. Having already qualified for the knockouts, the pressure is off against Germany, which could unleash the Liverpool duo to roam free and potentially even get themselves on the scoresheet.

Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones of Liverpool celebrate at the end of The FA Cup Final match between Chelsea and Liverpool

Jones in particular impressed for Liverpool at the back end of last season. The midfielder was called upon by Jurgen Klopp to start the last stretch of Premier League fixtures and he popped up with a crucial goal against Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-3 win, plus an influential brace in the 3-0 scoreline against Leicester City.

The Reds are currently undergoing a squad reshuffle and some senior, long-serving players have already been dismissed. However, Jones and Elliott appear to be in Klopp’s long-term plans, as there have been no solid links between them and a move out of Anfield.

When and where do England U21 play next?

England U21 are scheduled to take on Germany U21 today, June 28, at 17.00 BST, with the clash taking place at the Adjarabet Arena in Georgia. Their quarter-final tie will be held on on Sunday, July 2, and they will take on Portugal U21 for their shot at reaching the semis.

The Euro U21 Championship final is scheduled for Saturday, July 8 in Batumi.

How can I watch England U21?

The clash between the Young Lions and Germany will not be broadcast live on UK television. Sky Sports and the BBC reportedly passed up the opportunity to air the tournament, however viewers can still tune into the action via an online stream.