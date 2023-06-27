Liverpool are currently on the cusp of another blockbuster midfield signing.

Liverpool really aren’t holding back this summer as their second signing of the transfer window appears to be inching closer. The Reds are now in pole position to secure the signature of Federico Valverde as a new revelation from Real Madrid has been announced.

According to El Nacional (via Goal), Los Blancos are ‘ready to accept’ an offer of €90 million (£77m) from Liverpool for the 24-year-old midfielder. Valverde is one of many names on Jurgen Klopp’s radar right now as the squad undergoes a hefty midfield shake-up. The signing of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton set the tone for what is shaping up to be a very fruitful window for the Merseyside outfit.

Federico Valverde of Real Madrid

Valverde’s pending exit from Real Madrid has been described as something of a surprise, due to the arrival of Jude Bellingham who was, of course, also on Liverpool’s shopping list. The signing of the England international will push Valverde further down the pecking order, with Luka Modrić or Toni Kroos, and Eduardo Camavinga already said to be ahead of him next season.

This is reportedly the Reds’ second offer for Valverde and Madrid president Florentino Perez appears to be satisfied with the amount on the table this time. The initial bid was placed on Monday and was said to be worth €70 million (£60m).

Liverpool appear to have wasted no time in revisiting their offer and upping the amount of money for Valverde, so he is clearly very high up on the priority list for Klopp right now. The German boss is apparently ‘in love with Valverde’s virtues’ but rivals Manchester United are also monitoring the Uruguay international’s current situation.