How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the 2025 Community Shield this weekend.

The 2025/26 season is almost upon us and the curtain-raising Community Shield will take place this weekend.

Liverpool and Crystal Palace will lock horns this weekend, both looking to get their campaigns underway in winning fashion.

For those with tickets to the match, a clash between the Premier League and FA Cup winners awaits them at Wembley. However, for fans watching from home, they will no longer be able to tune into the action through free-to-air TV as coverage has moved from ITV.

Here’s how you can watch the Community Shield live this weekend following confirmation from The FA.

When is the 2025 Community Shield?

Liverpool and Crystal Palace will face off this Sunday, August 10th at Wembley. The clash in the capital will kick-off at 3pm BST.

What TV channel is Liverpool vs Crystal Palace in the Community Shield on?

Instead of being shown on ITV as it has been for the last four years, the 2025 Community Shield will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1. The channel last had rights to the match back in 2020, when it was formerly known as BT Sport.

The action now returns to the subscription service. There are several ways to access TNT Sports. BT broadband customers can add a sport coverage package including TNT Sports to their deal from £23 per month.

For Sky TV customers, the TNT Sports subscription can be added onto your existing bill. You can find out more here. Similarly, Virgin Media also offers sports packages as add-ons for existing customers.

Live stream info for 2025 Community Shield

discovery+ is the streaming home of TNT Sports coverage. The plans start at £30.99 per month, which includes all eligible football coverage, as well as other live sport including rugby, UFC and MotoGP. You can stream discovery+ on your TV, laptop, tablet or mobile phone to enjoy watching at home or on the go. Find out more here.

Why is ITV not showing the Community Shield this year?

The FA released a statement confirming the home of the Community Shield this year will be TNT Sports.

“The 2025 FA Community Shield match will be contested by the 2024-25 Emirates FA Cup winners, Crystal Palace, and 2024-25 Premier League champions, Liverpool.

“The game will take place at Wembley Stadium connected by EE on Sunday 10 August. It will be broadcast live and exclusively on TNT Sports 1, with kick-off at 3pm BST,” the statement confirmed.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool concluded their preparations for the upcoming season with a double-header against Athletic Club at Anfield.

While Slot was able to deploy two separate teams across the two fixtures, four key players missed out. Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Joe Gomez and Conor Bradley were all absent.

“Unfortunately, Virgil is sick today. We miss out on Alisson. Joe Gomez is not there, Conor Bradley is not there,” the manager confirmed ahead of the match day action.

“But until now we have stayed fit as we wanted to be and new signings came in so they got adjusted to what we want.”

While he has suggested Van Dijk and Alisson will be fit to return for the Community Shield, Slot admitted the timeline for Gomez and Bradley is ‘going to be tight’, with the start of the Premier League season quickly approaching.