Newcastle United's Alexander Isak

Newcastle United and Manchester United are battling to sign Benjamin Sesko and it could have an impact on Liverpool’s pursuit of Alexander Isak.

Liverpool will be closely keeping an eye on the transfer battle ensuing between two Premier League rivals.

The Reds will be hoping that it is Newcastle United that prevail over Manchester United in the pursuit of Benjamin Sesko. Both clubs have reportedly made bids for the Red Bull Leipzig striker, who scored 22 goals last season.

Newcastle have Sesko on their radar as a potential replacement for Alexander Isak, who is wanted by Liverpool. The Premier League champions have had a £110 million bid for the Sweden international, who netted 27 times in the 2024-25 campaign.

And while the Magpies have been reluctant to sell their talisman, Isak wants to complete a move to the Reds. He did not travel with Newcastle for their pre-season tour of Asia amid suggestions of a thigh injury. However, rather than remaining on Tyneside, he returned to former club Real Sociedad’s training ground.

Should Newcastle recruit Sesko, along with Yoana Wissa from Brentford, then Liverpool are expected to return to negotiations for Isak. However, Man Utd are also trying to sign Sesko. Despite the Magpies’ bid being greater, it’s claimed that the Red Devils believe Slovenia international wants to move to Old Trafford rather than St James’ Park.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on X: “Manchester United update revealed on Tuesday night: #MUFC internally feel Benjamin Šeško wants to join, waiting for club-to-club agreement. Crucial day ahead to understand more on Šeško saga as Newcastle bid is currently €5m higher.”

TalkSPORT reporter Ben Jacobs suggests that Sesko also wants to join Man Utd over Newcastle, which would be a blow for Liverpool. He said: “Understand Benjamin Sesko has made it clear this evening he wants to join Manchester United.

“Newcastle have today offered improved terms and their bid to Leipzig remains the stronger of the two clubs. But there is now a growing sense of confidence within Manchester United that Sesko will join if the clubs reach an deal. Manchester United's focus is now on trying to reach an agreement with Leipzig as the club believe Sesko is waiting for them.”

Isak has returned to Newcastle training this week. However, with the players returning today after their trip to Asia, manager Eddie Howe has not guaranteed that the 25-year-old will be reintegrated with the group.

"You have to earn the right to train with us," Howe told the Daily Mail. "We are Newcastle United. The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad - you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

"We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal. Of course I'd like him to but whether or not he will, I don't know at this moment in time. Other people have been dealing with that situation back at home."