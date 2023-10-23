How Virgil van Dijk killed Sean Dyche and Everton’s Merseyside derby gameplan

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Virgil van Dijk played an integral part in Liverpool’s victory over Everton as he helped to single-handedly foil Sean Dyche’s plan. Despite a very early header that was saved by Alisson Becker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin failed to make any inroads on the Liverpool backline.

Dyche headed to Anfield confident in his side’s ability to get something from the game with a fully fit squad and a rejuvenated Calvert-Lewin up front. However, he was met with a force that saw him restricted to just 18 touches across his 61-minute performance.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

At his best, Calvert-Lewin is a reliable and strong outlet at the top end of the pitch and is skilled at bringing his teammates into play, but against Van Dijk at the weekend, he failed to influence proceedings.

He completed just two of his nine passes, won just five of his 18 aerial duels, lost possession 11 times but still managed one key pass. His adversary in Van Dijk was resolute; winning 10 of his 15 aerial duels, making five clearances, two tackles and winning all of his ground duels (2/2).

With Calvert-Lewin isolated up front, he found it hugely difficult to make any sort of real impact on the game. Of course, the early sending off of Ashley Young made it incredibly difficult with 10 men, but Everton created little with 11 men on the pitch.

A true captain’s performance, Van Dijk has maintained his strong form at the start of this season, excluding the red card offence against Newcastle United, of course. That was a small blip in an otherwise successful season so far.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it’s safe to say fans were loving his dominating showing. One fan said: “The ability to head the ball into great positions under pressure. The control, the precision, amazing.”

While another mentioned: “He was immense at back today, he’s definitely getting back to top form. Will be vital for us if we are to win something.”

One claimed: “He is back to being the best in the world.”