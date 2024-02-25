Huge Xabi Alonso update as Liverpool inch towards Jurgen Klopp replacement

Xabi Alonso has not lost a Bundesliga game at Bayer Leverkusen this season

Xabi Alonso has reached a “total agreement” to leave Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Spaniard has emerged as the bookmakers' favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp this summer. A sensational season has seen Alonso storm to an eight-point lead at the Bundesliga summit - without losing a game all season.

Leverkusen also thrashed title rivals Bayern Munich 3-0 a fortnight ago to assert their dominance at the top of the table. Few expected Die Werkself to dethrone Thomas Tuchel’s men but, under Alonso’s stewardship, they have emerged as European football’s surprise package.

The Liverpool links also make him an attractive option to replace Klopp next season. Alonso spent five years at Anfield, making 210 appearances while winning the FA Cup and Champions League. Fans have argued that failing to replace the midfielder was a key reason behind the Reds' woes in the early 2010s.

The 42-year-old would bring a different style of play, preferring a more possession-based approach compared to Klopp’s “heavy-metal” system. But Alonso’s time as a player means he already harbours an advantage over the potential alternatives.

However, there have been suggestions that Bayern - another one of Alonso’s former clubs - are also keeping tabs on the situation as they aim to replace Tuchel. The German has already announced that he will be stepping down following an underwhelming campaign.