Liverpool are among the reported clubs who have Eintracht Frankfurt strike Hugo Ekitike on their list of transfer targets in the summer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal have entered the race for a Liverpool-linked striker, reports suggest.

The Reds have had a busy summer transfer window so far, with £200 million spent on Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili. But there are plenty of supporters who would like to see Arne Slot sign a new centre-forward as Liverpool prepare their Premier League title defence. Darwin Nunez was out of favour for the majority of the 2024-25 campaign as he started a meagre eight league matches, while Diogo Jota had injury problems yet again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United is the dream target, but a deal may be difficult. The Sweden international is valued at a minimum of £150 million by the Magpies, who are preparing a new contract for Isak ahead of their return to the Champions League.

Ekitike eyed

As a result, Liverpool may have to look at alternatives if they indeed want to bolster their options in the number-nine position. One player who has been linked is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike. The France under-21 international bagged 22 goals as Frankfurt finished fourth in the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to be keen. And according to German newspaper BILD, Arsenal have Ekitike on their radar. The Gunners have finished as runners-up in the Premier League for the past three years. Fans of the North London side have yearned for head coach Mikel Arteta to sign a new striker as they lack an out-and-out option. Injuries to Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz last season resulted in midfielder Mikel Merino having to operate in a makeshift role.

Frankfurt reportedly value Ekitike at £85 million and they are ‘sticking to the mega price tag’. But it’s suggested by BILD that the 22-year-old ‘hasn’t even reached a verbal agreement with a single club’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sales required

Liverpool could look to make their move for a striker once they have recouped some funds after their early spending. The Reds are set to bank around £63 million for the sales of Trent Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid), Caoimhin Kelleher (Brentford) and Jarell Quansah (Bayer Leverkusen).

However, there are more members of the title-winning squad who could depart. Nunez’s three years at Anfield is likely to come to a close, having struggled for consistency since arriving from Benfica. Serie A champions Napoli appear to be the frontrunners to land Nunez.

In addition, Harvey Elliott’s future is uncertain after Liverpool splashed out £100 million for Wirtz. Elliott made just two starts last season and the arrival of Wirtz pushes him further down the pecking order in his favoured No.10 role. The likes of Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Red Bull Leipzig are said to covet Elliott, who was named Player of the Tournament as England won Under-21 European Championship glory last weekend.

Federico Chiesa is another attacker who could move on. Signed last summer from Juventus for £10 million, the Italy international played only five times in the top flight. Napoli have also been linked with Chiesa.