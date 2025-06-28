Liverpool are among the Premier League clubs that have their eyes on Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

It’s been a summer that Liverpool fans have given widespread approval so far.

There is a consensus that the Reds are moving in the transfer window how the Premier League champions should. Liverpool’s spending is set to hit circa £200 million. Half of that figure has been taken up by the arrival of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a club-record fee of £100 million. It could reach £116 million with add-ons.

In addition, the Reds have new two full-backs as Jeremie Frimpong (Leverkusen) and Milos Kerkez (AFC Bournemouth) were signed for a combined £70 million. The next through the door will be Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia, with the deal for the goalkeeper agreed last summer for up to £29 million.

There will be plenty of confidence that Arne Slot can guide Liverpool to successive Premier League titles and move ahead of Manchester United to claim the most English championships in history. But some supporters also feel that the Reds are short in the striker department. Despite Liverpool comfortably finishing ahead of Arsenal, Manchester City and the rest of the challengers, the centre-forward role was an issue.

Striker issues

Darwin Nunez was out of favour for much of the campaign. Signed for an initial £64 million from Benfica in 2022, the Uruguay international has struggled for consistency throughout his time at Merseyside. Nunez started just eight league games in 2024-25 and scored seven goals in all competitions. The 25-year-old is expected to complete an exit in the coming weeks, with Napoli one team who are heavily linked.

Diogo Jota is clinical in front of goal and arguably the best finisher at the club. But there is no denying that the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man has endured injury problems during his five years on Merseyside, including last term. As a result, Luis Diaz often operated as a makeshift number nine despite being a natural winger.

The dream for many fans would be Newcastle’s Alexander Isak. While the idea has entirely been quashed, it is unlikely that the Sweden international would head to Merseyside. Newcastle are reluctant to sell their talisman who scored 24 league goals in 2024-25 and they have qualified for the Champions League. A fee of £150 million is said to be what the Magpies would demand to even get conversations started.

Ekitike eyed

It is no surprise that alternative targets have been identified, with one being Hugo Ekitike. The striker netted 22 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt, who finished fourth in the Bundesliga and booked their spot in the Champions League.

Ekitike is only aged 22 so he is several years away from his peak. He’s also represented Reims and Paris Saint-Germain in his tender career. However, Ekitike is said to be wanted by Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

According to German newspaper BILD, Chelsea value Ekitike at around £68 million (€80 million). But it is suggested that Frankfurt will not budge on their price tag of £85 million (€100 million) to entertain a sale as they feel he has ‘too much potential’ and will only improve.

It appears that Liverpool could move for a striker after they recoup some funds from sales such as Nunez, while Jarell Quansah is set to join Bayer Leverkusen for up to £35 million. Federico Chiesa and Harvey Elliott are among those who also could depart.