The battle for the Premier League title remains agonisingly close after Liverpool's nail-biting clash with Manchester City on Sunday. Alexis Mac Allister's second half penalty cancelled out a John Stones opener to see the spoils shared 1-1 at Anfield.

Luis Díaz came close to netting a second as the Reds enjoyed a dominant spell with City against the ropes. However, no further efforts materialised and a second penalty shout was also dismissed after Mac Allister was struck in the chest by Jérémy Doku with just seconds left of injury time on the clock.

VAR was called into action to assess Doku's challenge but no spot-kick was given as it was deemed he touched the ball first. Jurgen Klopp, naturally frustrated with the decision, stressed at full-time that it was 'a penalty for all football people on the planet'.

Had the penalty been given and Liverpool converted, they would be back at the top of the table but must settle for second for the time being. Arsenal's win over Brentford on Saturday takes them into first place — the Reds are level on points but behind only on goal difference, while City occupy third with just one point separating the three title runners.

The late penalty claim is a hot topic from the weekend's fixtures and many are weighing in on whether they believe Liverpool should have been awarded a last gasp chance from the spot. Speaking on Sky Sports after the match at Anfield, Jamie Carragher described the situation as 'lucky' for City but admitted he saw the logic behind the call.

"Jérémy Doku is almost trying to pull his foot away, he doesn’t go right through with it. Anywhere else on the pitch and it's a foul, I almost think there is an unwritten rule in football that it has to be a bit more [physical] for a penalty — it's lucky, but I can see why they have not given it."

