Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has refused to commit his future to the club following the news of Jurgen Klopp's shock announcement.

Klopp, who is set to depart the club at the end of the season after over eight years at the club, made the Dutch defender Liverpool's captain for the season following the departures of both James Milner and Jordan Henderson. So far, he's taken to the role brilliantly and been a key figure for the Reds at the back - and he has been one of the team's best players.

His deal is set to expire in 2025, alongside Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold and the trio are three of the club's best players which makes their next step all the more important. However, with the future now unknown for the first time since Van Dijk arrived at the club, he is currently considering his future.

Asked if he sees himself being part of the next era after Jurgen Klopp leaves the club, Van Dijk said: "That's a big question. I don't know."

Klopp will be joined in departing by sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, plus coaches Pep Lijnders, Peter Krawietz and Vitor Matos. When asked his current deal, and whether he would extend it, he replied: "That's correct. Good maths. I don't know. The club will have a big job on their hands, that is well known. To replace not only the manager but the whole staff, there are so many things that will change. I'm very curious which direction that will go in but when that will be announced we will see our situation.

"I can't say much about it. It will be the end of Klopp's era and I am still part of it. That's why I don't like to talk about it. That is my main focus. We will see at the end of the season, hopefully we will have the success we all dream of and by then probably there will be more clarification about what the club wants for the future and then we will see."

Van Dijk added: "Nothing has really changed (with the squad's mentality after Klopp's announcement). Obviously things will change at the end of the season and in the new season but at the moment it doesn't and we have to keep doing the same things. It's easier said than done but I sense the rest of the boys think like that as well and it is the job for me to ensure we keep it that way. Today was a good day. The manager said it in his press conference: ask everything there and then we go back to focusing on what we want to achieve.