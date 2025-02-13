I heard what Liverpool fans were chanting - Arne Slot may not have been too pleased

Liverpool were held to a 2-2 draw against Everton in the Merseyside derby.

It was a chant that Evertonians taunted their fierce rivals some 10 months ago. When the Toffees secured a 2-0 victory in the Merseyside derby on a warm late April evening, it was a blow to Liverpool's Premier League title aspirations.

Before kick-off, the Reds' chances of being crowned champions were already unlikely. While a win would have moved them joint-top of the table, Liverpool were still third-favourites behind Manchester City and Arsenal to claim the silverware. Yet the defeat at Goodison Park meant any of the Reds' remaining hopes evaporated.

How the home faithful relished rubbing salt into the wound. 'You lost the league at Goodison Park' was what they chanted with gusto. With Everton safe from relegation, it was a rare fixture they could enjoy and sing the lyrics without any potential ramifications down the line.

So after Mo Salah had put Liverpool 2-1 ahead in the most recent showdown, the last one to take place at the Grand Old Lady, the travelling fans looked to take some vengeance and turn Everton's song against them. 'We won the league at Goodison Park' is what was repeated. It wasn't the entire away section but was still a decent portion of them. Yet if Arne Slot could make out what was being sung, he might not have been too pleased. He is a pragmatist and would have known that the game nor the title was secured at that point.

In truth, Liverpool were lucky to have gone ahead. The first half was a cagey affair, with Beto opening the scoring for the Blues in the 11th minute but Alexis Mac Allister equalised five minutes later. But in the second period, David Moyes' hosts were much the better outfit. They spurned two gilt-edged opportunities through Abdoulaye Doucoure while Jarrad Branthwaite had a goal disallowed for offside.

When Salah prodded home in the 73rd minute, it came against the run of play. Liverpool had struggled in the final third especially. But they were on their way to victory and moving nine points clear at the summit of the Premier League.

James Tarkowski had other ideas, however, when he slammed home a 98th-minute equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw. It sent Goodison into raptures and there would have been satisfaction in North London. That is because the Reds only increased their advantage over second-placed Arsenal to seven points rather than nine. Granted, it is still a sizeable lead with 14 games to play but by no means not insurmountable.

The Gunners have still got to travel to Anfield where a win narrow the margin by three points. Liverpool still have to travel to Aston Villa, Manchester City and Chelsea, while Newcastle United and Everton are to come at home.

Slot will not want to temper supporters’ fervency and optimism. It will be a key weapon between now and May. But the draw against the Toffees was the third time Liverpool dropped points in their six Premier League fixtures since the turn of the year. The title will only be won when Liverpool cannot mathematically be caught by any of their rivals and no-one can get carried away.