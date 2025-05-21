Luis Diaz, right, and Alexis Mac Allister in Liverpool training. (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been heavily linked with a potential transfer to Barcelona.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has insisted that the club need to sign reinforcements in the summer transfer window amid links to Luis Diaz.

Barca have been crowned La Liga champions this season as well as claiming the Copa del Rey and reaching the Champions League semi-finals. But the Catalan-based side are expected to have a stronger challenge from Real Madrid next term, with Xabi Alonso set to take charge at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barca will also be hoping to end a 10-year wait to be crowned European champions.

Last summer, the Spanish giants were keen to sign Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams. However, that door has been closed by Barca, although they are ‘exploring other options’ according to Laporta. And it is reported that they remain keen on Liverpool winger Diaz, having been linked for a prolonged period.

What’s been said

“He was one of the candidates last summer, we were evaluating [Dani] Olmo and Nico,” Laporta told TV3. “We have a good profile of this player, who is an excellent player, but I think at this moment we are evaluating other options.

“We have to value what we have, as Deco (sporting director) said. We’ll resolve the renewals and then look at the additions. But perhaps to be more competitive, we’ll need to. I know they’re considering additions across all lines.”

Luis Diaz transfer links

Diaz joined Liverpool from Porto for £37 million in January 2022. This term, he’s enjoyed his best year in a red shirt, having operated on the left wing along with being deployed as a makeshift striker during stages. In total, Diaz has registered 17 goals and eight assists in all competitions, playing a key role to help the Reds claim the Premier League title.

But the Colombia international will soon enter the final two years of his current Anfield contract. Diaz recently admitted that he would like to extend his stay on Merseyside, with discussions set to ensue. Speaking after the 2-2 draw against Arsenal earlier this month, Diaz told Colombian channel Telemundo Deportes: “I’m really happy and I have been like this since the first day I arrived.

“I’ve always been very calm and I have really just been enjoying the football played by this great team, being a part of this. We will be talking, the talk about it (his future) will happen. For me, I’d stay for as long as possible. It also depends on the club, it all depends on the details. They’re all details that are sorted out separately. But I am very calm, very happy and I am enjoying the Premier League.”

However, Diaz’s father previously admitted that it would be his son’s dream to represent Barca during his career. Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo has suggested that Diaz is Barca’s ‘top priority’ heading into the summer to provide competition and cover for teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Meanwhile, Sport has claimed that Liverpool will demand a fee of around £70 million to sell Diaz, who has been described as a ‘heavyweight in the dressing room’.