Liverpool will sign Giorgi Mamardashvili in the summer transfer window from Valencia but he is currently going through a tough run of form.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, who will join Liverpool in the summer, has admitted he is struggling for form after making a glaring error.

The goalkeeper will move to Anfield from Valencia at the end of the season for a fee that could reach £29 million. Mamardashvili was one of the best stoppers in Europe last season and starred for Georgia at Euro 2024 - with Liverpool taking the opportunity to sign him up and beat any potential suitors.

But during Valencia’s La La relegation battle during the 2024-25 season, the 24-year-old has had his struggles. He came under fire after Los Che’s 3-3 draw against Osasuna last week. And in their 2-1 win over Real Valladolid yesterday, he was at fault for the visitors’ 40th-minute equaliser.

‘I know I’m not at my best’

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Mamardashvili’s progress ahead of next term and there has been a debate as to whether he will become Anfield No.1 or Alisson Becker - regarded as the world’s best by many - will keep his berth.

After his mistake against Valladolid, an honest Mamardashvili posted on Instagram: “I know I'm not at my best right now, but I'm convinced that challenges make us stronger. I'm putting all my effort into being my best version again as soon as possible. Thank you very much, Mestalla, for the support! Today's victory is very important for us and fills us with energy to continue. Amunt always!”

What’s Slot said

Alisson made plenty of headline for the right reasons after Liverpool’s 1-0 smash-and-grab win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg earlier this week. The former AS Roma stopper produced nine saves to stun a potent PSG attack.

Before Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League, which moved them another step closer to being crowned champions, Slot suggested that Mamardasvhili would not become first choice when he makes his move to Merseyside.

Via the Liverpool Echo, the Anfield head coach said: "I think he is at Valencia and they are in just as important a phase of the season as we are in, so it wouldn’t be smart for me to talk about a player that maybe belongs to us but is in such an important part of the season at Valencia. "But in general I can say if you want to play for Liverpool, you have to accept that there is competition.

"That is not only Liverpool but that is in every Premier League club at the moment because of all the money that is in this league but in Liverpool if you don’t want to face competition then it is not the best place to go to."

Liverpool’s goalkeeping department is healthy, with Caoimhin Kelleher currently serving as second-choice. However, given that Mamardashvili is arriving in the summer, Kelleher could look to depart Anfield and secure No.1 status elsewhere that he craves.

The Republic of Ireland international has displayed his quality on numerous occasions when deputising for Alisson and in the Carabao Cup - producing fine performances when Liverpool defeat Chelsea in the 2022 and 2024 finals at Wembley.