Arne Slot got off to the perfect start under the new boss as they enjoyed a comfortable win at Portman Road, as goals from Diogo Jota and Salah saw them earn three points. Salah was the difference maker with a goal and an assist and he also walked away from the game with another record as he became the highest scorer on the opening day of a season with nine goals.

In addition, he reached 300 goal contributions in just 350 games. His ridiculous record is reflected in the fact that he’s never gone more than four consecutive 90 minute appearances without a goal or assist, and that’s only happened twice. Since he joined the Premier League, he’s registered 225 goal contributions, with Harry Kane the closest during that time with 169 - he’s been a phenomenon.

Yet, he has often been the target of scrutiny. Jordan, whilst speaking on his late-morning show with host Jim White and guest Souness, was quizzed over his previous comments in April over Salah. His previous comments were played out live on air, which were: ‘I’m not a fan of Salah’s, I don’t think he’s as good as people make him out to be. I think he dives and I think he’s a fair-weather player’.

In response to those comments, Jordan stood firm on his claims. “It was after a European game where he didn’t fancy that game, and me and Graeme [Souness] had spoken on it, I don’t think any player - with a few exceptions - are worthy of the billing that they get in the media.

“I think he’s a very good player - don’t get me wrong - but I still think some of the things I’ve said are easy to pick apart because of the 200-odd goals he’s scored which almost makes it unarguable, but I do think he dives, I do think he’s a good player in a good side.”

Souness was then asked by Jordan whether he agreed with his viewpoint: “I’ll try to be honest, he does dive - he’s a diver. When the going gets tough and he really needs to stand up, he can be accused of not doing that. Saying that, I’d have him in my greatest ever Liverpool team, his stats would suggest that. He has to be in.”