'I think he can play here': Barcelona man makes admission about Liverpool superstar

Liverpool's team is impressing right now following Jurgen Klopp's summer business.

After Liverpool's disappointing finish last season, they've hit the ground running harder than initially expected. While a top four finish was always the mission for this campaign, the Reds have re-entered the mix as title challengers.

After the midweek fixtures saw the Reds extend their unbeaten run, and Manchester City fall to Aston Villa, Jurgen Klopp's side are second in the Premier League table with 34 points. Liverpool are two behind leaders Arsenal and boast a four-point lead over the reigning champions.

The usual suspects of Mohamed Salah and Luis Díaz are in fine form but Klopp's summer recruits are also slotting into Anfield action nicely. In their last two wins over Fulham and Sheffield United respectively, three of Liverpool's four new midfielders have found the back of the net.

Alexis Mac Allister and Wataru Endō scored at the weekend, and Dominik Szoboszlai doubled his side's lead against the Blades on Wednesday. The Hungarian has contributed two goals and two assists in his debut Premier League season and he's earning a lot of praise from all over the place.

One person who has paid compliments to Szoboszlai recently is João Felix, who is currently on loan with Barcelona from Atlético Madrid. The Catalonians have been a dream destination for many players, and they've certainly taken a shine to past Liverpool players too.

Felix, who made the move to Barca on Deadline Day, has admitted he can see Liverpool's new No.8 make a similar move in the future.

"Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai. I like his game, I think he can play here one day," the Portugal international said (via Spiller TV).