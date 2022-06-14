Aurelien Tchouameni joined Real Madrid having heavily been linked with Liverpool.

Aurelien Tchouameni has admitted he had his heart set on a transfer to Real Madrid as soon as he heard of their interest.

The midfielder completed a move to the European and La Liga champions from Monaco for a fee of £68 million including add-ons earlier this week.

Liverpool were heavily linked with a move for the France international.

But Los Blancos - who beat the Reds in the Champions League final in Paris - won the battle for his signature.

And the lure of playing for the 'best club' was why Tchouameni moved to the Santiago Bernabeau.

What’s been said

He told the club's website: “I'd already spoken to other clubs, but in the back of my mind, I was waiting on their call. I didn't have to think about it for even a second.

“I can now say that I'm a Real Madrid player and that's a marvellous feeling. As soon as Real Madrid’s interest came up in the conversations, I immediately told my agent that he should try and reach an agreement.

“Today I really am accomplishing a dream and I'm so happy to have chosen Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid was always my first choice. With regard to the competition, I’m joining the best club in the world and have to show my quality in training and I'm really looking forward to doing so.