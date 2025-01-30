Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are still yet to tie down any players approaching the end of their contracts with new deals.

It’s looking increasingly likely that Liverpool will see out the January transfer window without making any new signings but the spotlight will remain hovering over Anfield even after Deadline Day. With no contract breakthroughs yet to report, the world continues to wonder whether Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah will be Liverpool players beyond the summer or not.

The trio have been in the headlines for months now and with overseas clubs now able to negotiate pre-contract agreements, it’s a nail-biting time for Reds fans. It’s highly unlikely Arne Slot will sign off on any major departures at this halfway point but the summer will be a very different story.

As things stand, all three players are at risk of leaving the club as free agents in just a matter of months. A lot of the spotlight has been on Alexander-Arnold and his link with Real Madrid but Salah’s updates to the media have kept us in the loop regarding where he is at with the club.

Mohamed Salah contract latest

Unfortunately for fans, Salah’s latest update came earlier this month and there wasn’t much to write home about. Shortly after the turn of the new year, the Egyptian told Sky Sports: “So far, yes. It's the last six months. There is no progress there. We are far away from any progress. So, we just need to wait and see.”

Salah also addressed Liverpool’s Premier League title charge, which has become his main focus this season. He also alluded to this potentially being the last season he will spend with his teammates and some of the more senior members of the team.

He added: “My motivation this year was to win a trophy and be a big part of winning that trophy, especially the Premier League. I still believe the team needs a trophy. There is still half of the team left like me, Trent, Virgil, Alisson, Robbo. It's necessary for us to win another trophy before we all go.”

Ian Wright urges Liverpool to table new Salah offer

It’s become a popular opinion among pundits that Liverpool should tie down Salah with a new contract, whether that’s for one year or two. Ian Wright has issued some advice to the Reds and stressed that if he was in charge of the situation, whatever money it is that’s in the equation would be something he would pay in order to keep Salah on the books.

“If Liverpool are deliberating over the fact like: ‘Yes he’s having moments at this stage of his career, he’s at that age, should we take a chance?’ I’m going to take a chance,” Wright said on Premier League Productions.

“Because what’s going to happen is that Liverpool are in a progressive mode, they’re in the ascendancy, they’re going to bring in players, so even if he’s there but older, he will still have moments, it’s the kind of money I would spend.”

Salah is enjoying yet another clinical season with Liverpool, contributing 23 goals and 17 assists in all competitions so far this season. The Egyptian will turn 33 in June and he’s showing no signs of losing his spark in front of goal.