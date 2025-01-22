Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When do all of Liverpool’s senior players’ contracts expire?

Liverpool are having another quiet January transfer window as things stand but it hasn’t stopped the rise of outside noise from fans and the media alike.

The Reds have been in the spotlight for months now over their current contract situations. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all still yet to put pen to paper and they have just five months left on their current terms.

The future of Alexander-Arnold especially has been making headlines almost every week, as it remains to be seen whether he will commit his future to his boyhood club or make the move to Real Madrid.

Salah has also kept the conversation ticking over with his updates on where his own contract talks are at. The winger most recently admitted that he is ‘far from any progress’ with the club over an extension. As the weeks continue to tick down, exit links are starting to rear their heads again.

A contract breakthrough has been made but it’s not with any of the three who are out of contract this summer.

Konaté offered new Liverpool contract

Speaking during a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Lille, Konaté confirmed he has been offered a new deal by the club but did not reveal much else regarding his future. Following claims from Fabrizio Romano in November that it was only ‘a matter of time’ before the Frenchman signed a new contract, Konaté was asked about his current situation.

“Who talked about that a few months ago? The club didn't say anything, I didn't say anything, it's one person that says that. I was not ready, I didn't know when he said that but after I spoke with the club. But after, I’m really focused on what happened now and we'll see what will happen.”

Konaté then gave a short ‘yeah’ as his answer when asked if a new contract had been put on the table. Followed up with the inevitable question of whether he would be agreeing the new terms, he replied: “This is another conversation!”

When do all Liverpool contracts expire?

Konaté’s current contract is due to expire in 2026 but Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are all the most urgent cases. With their deals coming to an end in June, it’s now a race against the clock to tie the trio down with extensions, or risk losing them for free at the end of the season.

Here’s a full run down of how long every senior Liverpool player is under contract at Anfield until.

2025

Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah are all at risk of being out of contract this summer. Goalkeeper Vítězslav Jaroš also has just months left on his current terms.

2026

Along with Konaté, Andrew Robertson and Caoimhin Kelleher will all see their deals expire in 2026 as things stand. The latter has been linked with an earlier exit though, due to his desire to become a first choice goalkeeper.

2027

A total of nine Liverpool players are under contract until 2027. Key players Luis Díaz, Diogo Jota and Alisson have two-and-a-half years left on their deals, along with Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Conor Bradley Wataru Endō.

2028

The trio of signings from 2023 in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch are contracted at Anfield until 2028, along with Darwin Núñez, Cody Gakpo and newest recruit Federico Chiesa.

Unlike rivals Manchester City and Chelsea, Liverpool have no mega long-term contracted players on their roster.