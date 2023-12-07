The defender was in brilliant form during Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Sheffield United last night.

Liverpool's Ibrahim Konate reminded fans just exactly what he is capable of as he produced a brilliant performance setting two season records in the win over Sheffield United.

The Reds triumphed by two goals to nil thanks to efforts from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai as they continued their brilliant run of form to remain in second-place, just two points behind leaders Arsenal.

There were strong performances throughout the side, but the French defender stunned by becoming the first player this season to achieve two brilliant defensive feats. In what SofaScore described as a 'monstrous performance'.

He became the first player in the Premier League this season to win 20+ duels in a single Premier League match over the last three seasons as he completely shut down the Sheffield United attack of Cameron Archer, William Osula and James McAtee. Furthermore, he became the first player to win more than 12 aerial duels and maintain a 100% success rate in a single Premier League match since the start of the 2015/16 season.

Granted, Sheffield United have won just one in 15 games in the league as well as scoring the league's lowest number of goals with 11 and are a side that have struggled a lot since being promoted but they posed a threat last night given that Chris Wilder had returned to the club as manager and there was a renewed energy at Bramall Lane.

However, Liverpool's centre-backs stayed strong and resolute, restricting the home side to just one shot on target. Konate also managed four tackles, four interceptions, one blocked shot, two clearances, 140 touches, 82% pass completion as well as a shot on target.

It is clear that Konate and Van Dijk are the first-choice pairing for Jurgen Klopp and the combination of their combined physicality is a real problem for any attacking opposition. However, he's only started six times in the league this season and a small muscle injury recently ruled him out for four games and he has had to battle for his position again.