The Liverpool manager did not enjoy the comments from the TV presenter after their win over Sheffield United.

Jurgen Klopp. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp was quick to hit back at TV presenter Marcus Buckland on the Amazon Prime coverage after he joked about the 12:30pm kick-off on Saturday.

The moment came after Liverpool had recorded a two-goal victory over Sheffield United, as goals from Virgil van Dijk and Dominik Szoboszlai were enough to earn three points at Bramall Lane. A win which moved them four points clear of Manchester City and two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Klopp spoke to the punditry team following the win but his mood quickly shifted after Buckland reminded the manager that his team were next in action against Crystal Palace in the early kick-off on Saturday - a comment that he did not respond well to.

"That's really brave to make a joke about that. We will go to bed at 1am-2am tonight. We have two sessions and then we go again. I realise you don't understand it (significance of early KO) as well and you work in football so why should I explain it again.

"It is fine to recover and then we go again. Crystal Palace play tonight as well so it is really fine. I realise you don't understand it as well and you work in football so why should I explain it again. If you make a joke out of that you are ignorant."

After those comments, Buckland expressed that he was not meaning to be disrespectful, Klopp added: "You were already. All good, you can say what you want, I cannot say what I want because that would be really different."

Previously, Klopp had called out the scheduling that saw them feature repeatedly in that time slot last season, as well as twice this season after international breaks. His frustrations came last season when they went winless in that 12:30 slot on six occasions last year.