Arne Slot has provided a Liverpool injury update on Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley after the victory over Real Madrid.

The Reds delivered a 2-0 win at Anfield to keep up their flawless record in this season’s Champions League. Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo were on target in the second half, with Mo Salah missing a penalty for Liverpool while Kylian Mbappe spurned a spot-kick for Real when they were only a goal behind.

Now Liverpool’s attention turns to a seismic showdown against Manchester City in the Premier League title race on Sunday, The Reds sit eight points clear at the top of the top flight and City boss Pep Guardiola believes Liverpool will not be able to be caught if they are triumphant.

But there was the worrying sight of Konate receiving treatment at the full-time and hobbling off the pitch in discomfort. Meanwhile, Bradley had been subbed off in the closing stages after also having treatment.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Slot was asked if he knew the extent of the pair’s respective issues. The Liverpool head coach replied: “Not yet. I know where they have pain but how bad it or good it is is difficult to judge so close after the game. This is what happens during a season. We missed Trent [Alexander-Arnold] today - we didn’t miss Trent because he was on the bench but couldn’t play from the start - we missed [Diogo] Jota today, we missed Alisson [Becker], we missed Kostas [Tsimikas]. This happens throughout a season.

“I’m really hoping both of them are available to play (against Man City) because we want them all available. If not, someone else has to step up. Until now, this season everyone I have selected to start have shown up. That’s also what’s going to happen on Sunday. If they can’t play, other ones will step up.”