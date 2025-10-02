Konate has not yet penned a new deal | Getty Images

Liverpool have looked foar from solid at the back this season with Ibrahima Konate struggling to find form.

If football was played on paper, Liverpool wouldn’t just have continued to be a dominant force in the Premier League, they would have improved and become even more formidable.

The loss of Trent Alexander-Arnold meant that a new right-back was needed and one of Europe’s hottest young players in Jeremie Frimpong was swiftly secured to replace him. It was a similar story at left-back where, although still a reliable option, Andy Robertson’s powers weren’t what they once were and Milos Kerkez was signed as the long-term successor to the Scotland captain. With the middle of defence and goalkeeper staying the same, it seemed like the transition would be a smooth one.

Danny Murphy on Ibrahima Konate’s struggles for Liverpool

There have been subtle tactical changes too, but Arne Slot has an almost fully fit squad and yet is still scrambling to find consistency at either end of the park both in terms of selection and in terms of performance. The defence has been a particular worry with the form of Ibrahima Konate seeing calls for Joe Gomez to be promoted from the bench, especially whilst the France international continues to be in talks over a new contract with Liverpool.

Speaking on Talksport, former Reds midfielder Danny Murphy has been far from impressed with what the towering stopper has been producing recently: “He's struggling. He's miles off, isn't he? He's struggling. He's had the odd good game, but he's struggling. And I don't know whether that's a mental thing because of the lack, you know, he's not signed the deals, a lot of speculation. I don't know if he's been tapped up. I don't know if he's just lacking confidence. He didn't come out last night (v Galatasaray) well either.

“No, he's struggling. Yeah. The fans are on him a little bit, but for a long time, he's been very good. So everyone can have a bad spell. Let's just, the problem is without getting (Marc) Guehi, of course, that they've only got (Joe) Gomez who can come in and he's not quite as physically powerful as Konate, but he might come in on the weekend against Chelsea.”

Slot sees the positives despite Galatasaray defeat

Despite the defeat to Galatasaray, Slot, via Liverpool’s website, was encouraged with what he saw in Istanbul having also addressed the rotation to his starting XI: “Disappointing because you play football to win a game and that’s what we didn’t do. For me it was a different loss to the one we had against [Crystal] Palace because for me there was a lot more to like, especially in the first half, which was maybe different to the Palace game. And in the second half, it became harder and harder for us to create. First of all, because they were fighting with all they had so you have to give credit to them and second of all because we hardly played in the second half. By ‘hardly played’ I mean the ball was hardly in play.”

It was a game of fine margins. In the final third, the execution of passes that could have been assists wasn’t good enough as was the finishing when players had the chance to get shots away. It was the same in defence, but Liverpool were lucky Galatasaray didn’t have their shooting boots on either or the scoreline could have been a lot worse.