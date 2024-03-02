Iconic Liverpool manager drops Xabi Alonso hint amid Jurgen Klopp successor verdict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sir Kenny Dalglish has urged Liverpool to appoint somebody “who knows” what the club “is about” once Jurgen Klopp leaves this summer.

Reds supporters are still coming to terms with the fact that the German will no longer be their manager next season. His nine years have resulted in Liverpool reclaiming their place in the upper echelons of English football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans are hoping last weekend’s Carabao Cup final triumph is a precursor to Klopp celebrating more success before he calls quits on his Anfield career. As it stands, Liverpool are in with a shout of Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup glory.

Dalglish knows how hard it is to cut ties with the club, having spent 15 years on Merseyside across three spells as a player and manager. The 72-year-old has remained a non-executive director at Liverpool since 2013 and shared an emotional embrace with Klopp following last weekend’s cup-final win.

Speaking to the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, the legendary Reds figure urged Klopp’s successor to “be themselves” while calling for someone who understands the club - a possible hint towards former player Xabi Alonso as his preference. Dalglish said: “It is very negative to say, ‘how can you follow Klopp?’ Whoever takes over from him just needs to be themselves.

“They’ll already have 90 per cent of the ingredients for success at their hands so, if they don’t want to come in and give it a good go, then they’ll have made the wrong decision. If they believe in themselves and trust what they have at their disposal, I think it is a great job to take on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You can’t think about trying to emulate Jurgen Klopp, you have to be yourself. I don’t know where they’ll go with the new manager but they won’t get somebody like Klopp.