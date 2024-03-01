Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has reiterated that he isn't feeling any pressure for his job despite links that Liverpool target Julian Nagelsmann could take over in the summer.

Liverpool is said to be a potential destination for the former RB Leipzig coach as Jurgen Klopp's departure has opened up a potential slot for him in England. We reported on the story that broke from Christian Falk at SportBILD in Germany that he was being eyed for Howe's role. However, the Daily Mail has claimed that Howe’s position is secure and that the club’s owners see him as the man for the long-term at St James’ Park.

Speaking ahead of their clash with Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday, Howe addressed reports that the German national team manager is being eyed as the long-term target for Newcastle but dismissed such claims. 'Genuinely, it doesn’t affect me,’ said Howe. ‘I’m here. I’m sat in the seat. My future will be defined by what I do, no one else.

‘It’s up to me to continually prove (myself). I back myself and my ability. I know my qualities. I know what I bring to the job and I have ambitions for the team and the club. I can’t control what people write and what speculation there is. I don’t try to get involved in it.’

Liverpool's targets include Xabi Alonso, who is the frontrunner, Sporting's Ruben Amorim, Nagelsmann and Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi who are all among the biggest names. Last night saw Liverpool 'reportedly' send scouts to cover the huge clash in Portugal between Amorim's Sporting and Benfica, with a report from Portugal claiming that they were covering multiple players as well as the manager's tactical set-up which has been widely praised over recent seasons.