'If a transfer happens' - Liverpool-linked striker drops hint over his future

RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is a reported Liverpool transfer target.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A striker who has been linked with a summer move to Liverpool has spoken out on his future.

The Reds have been credited with an interest in a number of centre-forwards in recent months. Despite cruising to the Premier League title, it proved somewhat of a problem position for Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darwin Nunez failed to make the berth his own and started just eight league games. Diogo Jota was plagued with injury problems again then struggled to get up to speed. That meant that Luis Diaz was used as a makeshift option for large periods as Arne Slot guided Liverpool to a 20th English championship.

As a result, it has been thought that it will be a position high on the Reds’ priority list. Alexander Isak had been on the radar as he fired 23 top-flight goals for Newcastle United. However, the Magpies’ qualification for the Champions League means it’s unlikely that Isak will be allowed to depart St James’ Park. His price tag has also been suggested in excess of £120 million.

But another striker that reports have suggested Liverpool are tracking is Red Bull Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko. The 21-year-old scored 21 goals in all competitions despite Leipzig enduring a tough campaign as they finished seventh in the Bundesliga. There have been suggestions in Germany that Die Roten Bullen are willing to sell Sesko and that he has a release clause of £62 million.

Leipzig have departed on a post-season trip to Brazil to face Santos and Sesko has been discussing what could be in store for him. In an interview with German broadcaster Sport1, the Slovenia international said: “The club has given me a lot and continues to give me a lot every day. It’s a great club to develop at.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sesko continued that he wishes to “play for a club that suits me, that brings out the best in me. That’s the most important thing for me.” He added: ‘I’m currently a player for RB Leipzig, so I’m taking it day by day. If a transfer happens, and if it doesn’t, then it doesn’t.”

Will Liverpool sign Benjamin Sesko?

A striker had appeared highly likely to be added to Liverpool’s set-up for the defence of the Premier League title defence. However, the Reds have the race for Florian Wirtz and that has perhaps made it less likely.

Wirtz is an attacking midfielder, which is a position that Liverpool were not expected to strengthen given they have depth in that area of the squad. Bayer Leverkusen are suggested that price Wirtz, regarded as one of the most exciting talents in Europe, at £126 million but the Reds will hope to negotiate a smaller fee.

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen for his release clause of £30 million. Slot’s outfit are also in the market for a new left-back, with AFC Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez on the radar.

However, the potential of Nunez, who is wanted by the Saudi Pro League, as well as other fringe players such as Caoimhin Kelleher and Harvey Elliott would provide additional funds.