Liverpool-linked striker is 'free to leave' as club 'need to make several major cuts'

Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-forward in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The current season is still to finish. The transfer yet is still weeks away from opening - but it appears that Liverpool are trying to get their business done early.

It was quite the opposite a year ago for obvious reasons. Jurgen Klopp was leaving his post as manager, with Arne Slot being lined-up as his replacement. While Slot was officially announced as Klopp’s successor on May 20, the Dutchman very much had a soft launch to life at Anfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Departing Feyenoord, Slot took some time off before getting to work. What’s more, a new sporting director also arrived, with Richard Hughes taking up the mantle after being prised from AFC Bournemouth.

Both Slot and Hughes insisted in his maiden summer that there would not be a squad overhaul. That sentiment remained true, with only Federico Chiesa joining Liverpool in the that stages of the window. Chiesa arrived as a player to add depth rather than be an out-and-out starter.

With all that in mind, it is quite remarkable that Liverpool would go on to be crowned Premier League champions. Granted, they benefited from a Manchester City capitulation no-one predicted but that does not take anything away from the achievement.

Summer transfer plans

It seems somewhat of a paradox that Liverpool will now have a busy summer despite being champions of England. But this is the window Slot can start shaping the squad how he wants and knows the Reds can ill-afford to stand still. City, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Chelsea will all be stronger in 2025-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeremie Frimpong is a player who Liverpool are keen on. He has been identified as the replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is poised to move to Real Madrid on a free transfer. Frimpong has been outstanding for Bayer Leverkusen, helping them win the Bundesliga title for the first time last season and finish second this time around.

The German top-flight is a market that Liverpool have utilised to good success in the past. Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Ibrahima Konate and Wataru Endo were all brought in from the Bundesliga, with Roberto Firmino, Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita in the past.

A striker is set to be a key priority for Liverpool this summer, with Darwin Nunez likely to move on after enduring another frustrating campaign. He has hit just seven goals all campaign.

Sesko latest

Plenty of centre-forwards have been linked - with one being Benjamin Sekso. The Slovenia international has fired 21 goals in all competitions for RB Leipzig and been a beacon of light in a disappointing season. Die Roten Bullen are just seventh in the Bundesliga and will miss out of Champions League qualification.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sky Sports Germany, Leipzig are set to ‘to receive a completely new look’ and ‘will part ways with highly deserving players. It is suggest that Sesko ‘can leave’. While there is a release clause of more than €80 million in his Red Bull Area contract, it’s reported that the club are ‘open to other payment methods and structures’. Arsenal have also been linked with the 21-year-old.

The likes of Eintract Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike and Lille’s Jonathan David have also been linked with moves to Liverpool.