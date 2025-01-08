Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jamie Carragher is a huge fan of Alexander Isak and believes his £150 million price tag should be paid.

The first week of the January transfer window has been a hectic one, with rumours already flying around the Premier League and whether leaders Liverpool will make any moves to boost their title chances.

Arne Slot has taken to life on Merseyside like a duck to water and is lapping up the praise for his start to this new era. The Reds are currently top of the Premier League table with a six-point buffer and a game in-hand between them and closest rivals Arsenal.

Other reports claim that offloading Núñez may wait until the summer, as it’s unlikely the Reds will sign off on such a big sale without signing a replacement. Liverpool haven’t been short of links to new centre-forwards in recent weeks and one of the biggest names on their radar is Alexander Isak.

Liverpool want Alexander Isak

Isak has become one of the most sought-after players in world football and Liverpool are one of the clubs keeping tabs on his situation.

“He’s one of the best strikers in Europe and he’s going to be available next summer,” Graeme Bailey told Rousing the Kop last year. “So, it’s one of those, why wouldn’t Liverpool be keeping tabs on him? What happens if Slot decides to get rid of Núñez, which I don’t think is beyond the realms of fantasy and suddenly says ‘I want a central striker.’”

With nine goals in his last seven Premier League appearances, and 15 overall for the season so far, Isak is on the radar of many top clubs. Arsenal and Chelsea have also been credited with interest, while The Telegraph reported in December that Newcastle had slapped a mega £150 million price tag on their star forward.

Carragher makes Isak transfer claim

Jamie Carragher has not been shy about his admiration for Isak, who has quickly adopted the title of one of the best strikers in the world. Speaking to the Newcastle star on Sky Sports after their 2-0 win over Manchester United last month, Carragher said: “Alexander, I absolutely adore you. I think you're a fantastic player and if I had £150 million, I'd pay it to have you at any club.”

The Anfield legend went on to assess Isak’s rapid rise into the spotlight, which has earned him his eye-watering asking price.

“He can play as the target man, he can score goals, he can make runs in behind. I actually think he could almost play as a No.10, he could probably almost play with another striker, as he's got the ability to actually drop in and pick the ball,” Carragher continued.

“He's just been a sensation, and there's been a lot of great signings, we should say under Eddie Howe. He is the best striker in the Premier League right now, and he is, I don't think it's actually close right now, I think he's the real standout.”