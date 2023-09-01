Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has been the subject of interest from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad

Al-Ittihad are ‘willing to pay’ £150 million to secure the signing of Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah but are being met with a firm not for sale stance from the Reds.

Salah arrived at Anfield from AS Roma in 2017 and has already established himself as a club legend, playing a key part in Champions League and Premier League title wins. He signed a new contract last summer to become the highest paid player in the club’s history, with that deal set to run until 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Telegraph reports Al-Ittihad are keen to sign Salah and have prepared a bid worth up to £150 million in what would be a record Premier League transfer.

Jurgen Klopp has made his feelings clear that Salah is a firm part of his plans this season. Liverpool have already done transfer business with Al-Ittihad this summer after Fabinho made the move to the Saudi Pro League champions.

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has also made clear the player has no desire to leave Liverpool. He wrote on Twitter on August 7 following earlier transfer links: “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”

Since moving to Liverpool, Salah has made 308 appearances for the club - scoring 187 goals and providing 81 assists. This season he has one goal and two assists to his name, providing the key pass for Darwin Nunez’s winner in last weekend’s dramatic victory over Newcastle United.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ahead of that game, Klopp was asked about Salah’s future and simply said: “There is nothing to talk about, he is a Liverpool player. He is essential and will be. There is nothing there. My life philosophy [is] I think about a problem when I have it.”

It was put to Klopp by Sky Sports after Sunday’s win at St James Park that a rumoured move to Saudi Arabia had not quite gone away, but Klopp bluntly responded: “For me, it has.”